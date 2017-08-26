Prohibitory orders imposed in 11 of the 13 police districts in the national capital in the wake of the violence following the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Ram Rahim Singh will continue for now, police said on Saturday.

The day-to-day life of the citizens would, however, not be affected, police said.

Section 144 was imposed in the entire city except for North and Central police districts on Friday night after multiple incidents of arson in the city following the conviction of the rape accused self-styled godman in Panchkula in Haryana.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Delhi Police spokesperson Madhur Verma said the imposition of prohibitory orders would be reviewed after monitoring the situation.

He added that several miscreants were arrested in connection with the violence in the city on Friday after they were identified through CCTV footage, though he did not specify the number.

However, Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Yadav on Saturday evening tweeted that 10 persons had been arrested and sent to jail under stringent sections of the law and bikes and petrol bottles were recovered.

“High alert was maintained in Delhi during Friday night and flag marches were conducted in many areas during the day,” Verma said.

He added that feedback was taken from all areas and there are no problems in any part of the city.