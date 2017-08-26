Tense atmosphere was prevailing in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr village following violence that was erupted in Adauli village. According to reports, the violence was erupted after a cow’s remains were found in a pond.

The violence witnessed angry mob vandalising houses, looted them and also attacked two worship places of a particular community.

Following the violence, senior government officials including District Magistrate (DM), SSP and other senior police officials took stock of the situation and asked residents in the village to not to believe in any kind of rumours or posts on social media platforms.

After the incident, heavy police deployment is now placed in the village. Meanwhile, police said that the investigation was underway and those who were behind the caw slaughter and violence will not be spared.