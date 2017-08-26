A CBI court in Haryana on August 25 declared Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh guilty in a 15-year-old rape case.

In the year 2002, a journalist named, Ram Chander Chhatrapati, published an anonymous letter in his daily Poora Sachh which exposed the truth of the self-styled godman Ram Rahim.

The three-page letter that was written by a woman in Hindi addressing the then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee as well as to the heads of several institutions, including the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court, exposed Singh as a rapist exploiting his women followers known as ‘sadhvis’.

Soon after Chhatrapati exposed the Dera chief, he was shot by some unknown assailants outside his house. Chhatrapati eventually lost his life in the hospital after a month. Although Singh was named as one of the accused in the FIR, the police refused to mention his name in it.

The case fell on his son Anshul who was 21-year-old then and he had to take up a prolonged battle against the authorities in his quest to deliver justice to his late father.

NewsX had an exclusively chit-chat with Anshul, who congratulated the CBI Court for the verdict against Baba Ram Rahim. He said, “With this verdict, the judiciary has been able to restore the belief that justice prevails in the country.” He added, “The verdict against the Dera chief have proved that our system is not paralysed.”

#RamRahimConvicted—Glad that the justice system stands strong against crooks like Rahim: Anshul Chahatrapati #Deraviolence pic.twitter.com/Yjasll1DTh — NewsX (@NewsX) August 26, 2017

“My father fought for life in the hospital for 28 days after they pumped bullets into his body, and he had named the Dera chief as the accused in his statement to the local police. But the cops did not include the Dera chief’s name in the FIR, and the legal battle began from there,” Anshul said.

At least 31 people have been confirmed dead and over 200 injured in 10 Punjab districts and in three Haryana towns, including Panchkula and Sirsa as enraged supporters of Dera Chief created ruckus across these places.