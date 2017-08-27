In a yet another appalling incident, at least 52 infants have died in last 30 days in Jharkhand government-run Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College in Jamshedpur reports ANI.

As per reports, the Superintendent of MGM hospital has said that the reason behind the tragic deaths was due to malnutrition.

Notably, the state of Jharkhand has been long battling the problem of malnutrition among the kids, primarily in the tribal belt of the state.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das in 2015 has also launched Nutrition Mission Jharkhand (NMJ) setting a 10-year plan to fight malnutrition in the state. The government has stated a plan to serve eggs along with the midday meals for children at Anganwadi centers across the state.

Meanwhile, the development comes in the backdrop of Gorakhpur tragedy in yet another Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP)-ruled state of Uttar Pradesh, where over 60 children died within a week amid the alleged reports of disruption in oxygen supply in BRD hospital in Gorakhpur.

Acting on the report submitted by UP Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meanwhile has ordered a criminal inquiry against the government-run BRD Medical College Hospital and the Pushpa Sales Pvt Ltd.

A police FIR has been registered against the director of oxygen supplying firm, BRD Hospital’s Dr Kafeel Khan and 7 others in the case.

The government has also directed to register another FIR against — in-charge of AES (acute encephalitis syndrome) Ward on August 10 and 11 — Dr Khan for allegedly hiding facts in the affidavit he submitted to the Chief Medical Officer of Gorakhpur.