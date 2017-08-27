Speaking at an event organised by the Department of Doklam of Savitribai Phule Pune University, Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat raised the Doklam stand-off issue by claiming that China is making continuous efforts to ‘change the status quo’ on the border with India. Bipin Rawat further said that incidents like this are ‘likely to increase’ in future.

He also said that the disputes like these continue due to differences in opinions and perceptions on the alignment of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

“The recent stand-off in the Doklam plateau by the Chinese side attempting to change the status quo are issues which we need to be wary about, and I think such kind of incidents are likely to increase in the future,” Bipin Rawat said.

“Transgressions across Line of Actual Control do happen and sometimes they do lead to some kind of misunderstanding between the forward troops…however, we do have joint mechanisms in place to address such situations”, he added.

Stating Indian Army’s stand on the dispute, Army Chief said that during the flag meetings between Chinese and Indian Army, Indian counter parts kept insisting that troops from both sides should return to the pre-June 16 positions (before stand-off). However, no result was achieved.

Recent stand-off in #Doklam plateau by China attempting to change status quo are issues that we need to be wary about:Army Chief Bipin Rawat pic.twitter.com/6wzjNcLgve — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2017

I think such kind of incidents are likely to increase in the future: Army Chief Bipin Rawat #Doklam — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2017

Highlighting China’s efforts, Rawat also brought out a report sheet of Chinese troops by stating that its armed forces have made significant progress in capabilities for mobilisation, application and sustenance of operations, particularly in the Tibet autonomous region of China.

According to PTI, The Army Chief also warned that the troops in other sectors should not be complacent. “It is always better to be prepared and alert than think that this will not happen again. So my message to troops is that do not let your guard down,” he said.

Commenting on the brewing relationship of China with terror sheltering nation, Pakistan, Army Chief said, “The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) passing through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) challenges India’s sovereignty.”