Even as Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party vice-president Rahul Gandhi decides to give Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s ‘BJP Bhagao, Desh Bachao’ rally a miss, the political kettle is heating well in the state of Bihar ahead of the proposed mega rally at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan on Sunday.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi will not be able to attend the rally as the Congress leader is flying to Norway on the invitation of the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Looking forward to meeting and exchanging ideas with political and business leaders and research institutions,” he said.

The Political heavyweights like Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav, Trinamool Congress supremo and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav will also be seen at the event. For Congress, Ghulam Nabi Azad will represent the party at the event.

LIVE UPDATES:

03: 25 PM IST | Tejashwi Yadav‏ takes a dig at Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, says that the latter should come to Gandhi maidan to count the number of supporters turned up for the event.

“Sushil Modi must come and count the number of people otherwise he wud claim 25 lacs ppl were not there in Rally,” he said.

Taking to the micro blogging site Twitter, Tejashwi further said, “Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan is packed. Lakhs of people still on roads. Witness the historic moment.”

03: 11 PM IST | In ways more than one, Lalu Yadav has a proved a point here in Patna. He is able to gather a huge crowd for his rally.

01: 53 PM IST | Huge turnout at Lalu Prasad powered ‘BJP Bhagao, Desh Bachao’ rally in Patna.

#WATCH: Visuals from RJD's rally in Patna, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee greets CPI leader D Raja. pic.twitter.com/5PCh5nzWjj — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2017

12: 42 PM IST | Senior Congress leader Gulam Nabi Azad has reached Gandhi maidan in Patna. He will be representing Congress party in the absence of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

ALSO READ | Sharad Yadav removed as leader of JD(U)’s parliamentary party

Azad came to the dais and greeted RJD chief Lalu Yadav and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav.

12: 38 PM IST | Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will be keeping a close look at the development happening in his backyard with Sharad Yadav deciding to join the rally organised by Lalu Yadav.

Notably, a week ago Nitish Kumar challenged rebel JD-U leader Sharad Yadav to split the party after the latter did not attend the national executive meeting of the party and held a parallel meeting here.

“Let Sharad Yadav split the party. For splitting the party there is need of two-thirds support of party leaders. If he has majority support, he should prove it,” Nitish Kumar said, addressing an open session of the party after holding the national executive meeting.

Nitish Kumar said Sharad Yadav is free to do whatever he wants. “But he will not be able to do anything. It is for all to see. All 71 MLAs and 30 MLCs along with two Lok Sabha MPs are with us.” READ MORE

12: 30 PM IST | Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav has also reached the spot.

12: 20 PM IST | JDU MPs Sharad Yadav and Ali Anwar have reached Gandhi maidan in Patna to join Lalu Yadav at RJD’s rally.

12: 15 PM IST | Notably, in an apparent show of strength, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has been unveiled as “Baahubali” in a series of posters ahead of the Lalu Prasad Yadav-powered ‘BJP hatao, Desh bachao’ rally slated for August 27 later this month.

The poster borrows a catchy phrase from Bhojpuri film industry, reads “Jiya Ho Lalu ke Laal” and impersonates the face of Tejashwi in the poster of South blockbuster starring Prabhas as ‘Bahubali’.

ALSO READ | Nitish Kumar challenges Sharad Yadav to split JD-U

Apparently, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has emerged as the leader of opposition in the state of Bihar after the unceremonious exit from the govt following Nitish Kumar’s decision to break ‘Grand Alliance’ and align with Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) to form the government in Bihar.

12: 12 PM IST | RJD’s ‘BJP Bhagao Desh Bachao’ rally to begin shortly.

10: 48 AM IST | Echoing his support for ‘grand alliance’, Rebel Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav says ‘Mahagatbandhan’ is still intact and formidable.

Yadav said, “I have been invited to the rally. The mahagatbandhan (grand alliance) is still intact and this is mahagatbandhan rally. Those who are asking to me to skip this rally, I would like to tell them that millions of people had put a stamp on mahagatbandhan. They should resign who have immorally snapped ties with mahagatbandhan. The real JD (U) is with Sharad Yadav. I will prove this.”

10: 30 AM IST | Resonating confidence, RJD chief earlier said that he was sure of a “massive” turnout for the rally.

“I am sure and certain (of a massive gathering). Where is the question of doubt,” Lalu Prasad said.

“Thousands of people, my party leaders, workers, supporters and sympathizers have already started arriving in Patna with drums, traditional music groups to be part of the rally,” he added.

Tejashwi Yadav, the younger son of Lalu Prasad, has been vigorously campaigning across the state to garner support for the rally.

Lalu’s effort is a single biggest event in Bihar post-Nitish Kumar’s unceremonious farewell to the grand alliance, deciding to align with BJP to form the government in the state — breaking an 18-month-long partnership with RJD chief.

The rally would be an important event to oust the BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha poll.