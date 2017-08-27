Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation through his ‘Mann ki Baat’ in the 35th edition of his monthly radio program, broke his silence and said that the government will not tolerate violence in the name of faith in the country.

“Violence, whether it is faith based on religion, political ideology, individual or tradition. Nobody is allowed to take law in his hand,” said PM Modi

Without mentioning the Friday violence that left 36 people dead after the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape and sexual exploitation case, the Prime Minister said “India is the land of Lord Buddha, Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel, and no act of violence is acceptable.”

“It is natural to be worried when we hear instances of violence. Those who take the law in their hands or take to violence will not be spared, whoever they are,” said Modi in his radio programme “Maan Ki Baat”.

“I want to make it clear that no one has the right to violate law and order in the name of faith. Tensions are obvious whenever there is a news of violence,” said Modi.

PM Modi said that, during festival time when reports of violence come, it is understood that people will be concerned.

“We grew up with the value of, ‘Ahimsa Paramo Dharmah’,” he said.

PM Modi applauded the all-woman team of INSV Tarini slated to travel across the globe. The women crew will be travelling across 6 seas in 7 months.

Encouraging youth to play sports PM Modi said that the Sports Ministry has prepared a Sports Talent Search Portal where any one with talent from across the nation can upload their bio-data through voice or video. He said that the selected candidates will be given training by the Sports Ministry.

The portal will be launched on Monday, August 27.

India will host FIFA U-17 World Cup team from 6th – 28th October. PM said that let us all welcome all the 24 teams from across the globe participating in the event.

Like every month, PM Modi looked forward to sharing his thoughts on themes and issues that matter to the people for whom he extended the invitation, a government statement on MyGov Forum said.

People can also record their message for the PM either in Hindi or English. Some of the recorded messages might also be part of the broadcast.

The forum also invites people to give a missed call on 1922 and follow the link received in SMS to directly give their suggestions. Akashwani will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.

