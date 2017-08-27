Trains affected due to law and order situation in Haryana and Punjab have been resumed after receiving security clearance from authorities, the Railways said on Sunday.

“All the trains on Delhi-Jammu, Delhi-Amritsar, Delhi-Chandigarh, Moradabad-Saharanpur-Ambala sections have been resumed with immediate effect,” Northern Railway’s spokesman Neeraj Sharma said.

However, security clearance for Delhi-Rohtak-Bathinda section is still awaited and 25 trains are yet to be resumed, he said.

Over 600 Haryana and Punjab bound trains were affected due to the violence following the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on Friday in a rape and sexual exploitation case.

More than 30 persons have been killed in the violence.