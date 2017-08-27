A- A A+

 

Three Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militants killed in a security operation in Pulwama district of the Kashmir Valley were on Sunday identified as foreigners.

“The foreign militants killed in Saturday’s operation in the district police lines Pulwama were Abu Saad, Dawood and Al Bakr,” a police official said.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru: Arun Jaitley unveils BEML’s 3rd metro production line

“All of them belonged to the JeM.”

Eleven persons, including four policemen, four Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers and three terrorists, were killed in the nearly 19-hour-long operation after militants managed to enter the highly guarded complex around 4 a.m. on Saturday.

First Published | 27 August 2017 11:42 AM
Read News On:

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Pulwama attack: 3 militants killed in Kashmir gunfight were foreigners

(Latest News in English from Newsx)