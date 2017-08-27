The plans by the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) to strengthen its roots deep down in south, which were being laughed off earlier, have finally settled with around 15 AIADMK leaders from Tamil Nadu joining the ruling party, BJP.

The 15 leaders from AIADMK joined the BJP in the presence of the party President, Amit Shah in New Delhi.

Some of the prominent AIADMK leaders who joined BJP are Former Industries Minister Nainar Nagendran, former MLA of Arcot and AIADMK cadre Srinivasan and ex-Vellore Mayor P Karthiyayini.

Likewise former MLA Srinivasan has also been roped in by the BJP who till Friday was functioning as the district secretary of Amma Peravai, Vellore district. A Jaya Shenkar is another name who has joined the BJP from the party that once was ruled by Jayalalitha.

AIADMK's Nainar Nagendran and 14 other leaders from #TamilNadu joined BJP in presence of the party president Amit Shah in Delhi.

This boost for the BJP is being seen as a major jolt to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami.

Earlier, at least 19 AIADMK MLAs had withdrawn their support from the Tamil Nadu government after the two rival factions of the AIADMK — led by Panneerselvam and Palaniswami — announced their merger with a condition — Sasikala should be sacked from all the party posts.

The rebel MLAs had submitted memorandums to Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao saying that they had ‘no confidence in Palaniswami’.

With this move, the BJP seems to be nearing its plans of conquering the south.