Six bodyguards of rape convict Ram Rahim Singh have been arrested and sent to police custody after police arrested them in possession of arms and ammunition on Friday. The accused also include drivers who drove the Ram Rahim’s cavalcade to Panchkula when he appeared in the CBI court on Thursday.

The police recovered weapons from these people on Friday and have now been sent to 7 day police custody. Initially the accused were sent to 3-day police custody but after they were produced in a local court, they have now been sent to a 7-day police custody.

Some other people who are supporters of Ram Rahim are also being questioned and detained in relation to the violence that was erupted after he was pronounced guilty in a rape case.

Meanwhile, a day before when the quantum of punishment will be announced for Ram Rahim, who was convicted in a rape case by a CBI court on Thursday, four additional army columns have now been deployed in the sect’s headquarters situated at Sirsa, Haryana.

The number of army columns deployed in Sirsa went up to 12, from eight deployed on Saturday, an army official said.

A flag march was also taken out by the army in Sirsa, the official said, adding and area domination patrol has been carried out and the situation is in control

