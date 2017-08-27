Harayana Home Secretary Ram Niwas on Sunday said that “fool proof” arrangements are in place to avert a replay of Friday-type violence on Monday when the court pronounces quantum of punishment for self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim in the rape case has been convicted in.

“We are taking all steps to ensure peace and safety. A number of cases have been registered against the miscreants and more cases are being filed under stringent laws,” Ram Niwas told CNN-News18 channel.

“Dus kilometre radius me parinda bhi par nahi mar sakta (Not even a bird can enter the 10 kilometre radius of the prison in Rohtak where Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is lodged). I have been assured by the top police officials and the local administration,” he said.

A court is to be set up in the prison premises itself where the special Central Bureau of Investigation judge will pronounce the verdict around 2.30 pm on Monday.

Additional Director General of Police Muhammad Aqil said that the police force is fully prepared and taking tough measures to avoid any law and order situation as happened on Friday in which at least 36 people died and several hundreds, including policemen, were injured.

Ram Niwas also said that the damage to private property by Dera followers during Friday’s violence will be compensated from the Dera’s assets.

Violence broke out in Panchkula and other places on Friday after a CBI court had held Ram Rahim guilty of rape and sexual exploitation.