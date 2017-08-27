Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday sent a solidarity message for an RJD rally held in Patna by former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad and regretted that he could not attend the event since he was travelling.

“I am glad to know that you have organised a large public meeting in Patna on August 27 in which leaders of various (opposition) parties with a common ideology are taking part,” Rahul said in his message.

“This rally is being organised at a time when the very foundation of our pluralistic democracy is under severe attack. Using money and muscle power, the ruling party (BJP) is extending its rule into states where it could not secure the electoral mandate,” he added.

The Congress leader said that barring a few people close to the government, every section of society is “bearing the brunt of anti-people and anti-poor policies” of this (central) government.

“I am sure this rally will expose the evil designs of the ruling party and its government. I had wished to attend this rally but could not, thanks to an official trip to Norway. I convey my best wishes to all those taking part in the rally,” he said.

Lalu Prasad on Sunday held the ‘BJP bhagao, desh bachao’ rally at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan in which leaders of various opposition parties participated.

The rally came weeks after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar broke away from the Grand Alliance and joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).