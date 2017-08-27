Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged top government officials to work “with clear objectives” towards creating a New India by 2022, an official statement said on Sunday.

In an interaction with a group of 80 Additional Secretaries and Joint Secretaries on Saturday, Modi highlighted the current positive global environment in India’s favour and asked the officers to work dedicatedly towards creating a New India by 2022.

During the interaction, officers shared their experiences on subjects such as agriculture, drinking water, citizen-centric governance, innovation and teamwork in governance, project implementation, education, manufacturing, internal security, and solar energy.

The Prime Minister mentioned his PRAGATI (Pro-Active Governance And Timely Implementation) initiative for project monitoring.

On manufacturing, he said that the ecosystem for electronics manufacturing in India should now focus on manufacturing medical equipment and devices.

Modi also highlighted the importance of maintaining a positive working environment in the government in order to make it an “organic entity”.

He said that as new laws are made, old ones should be reviewed and weeded out if found unnecessary.

He also asked the officers to focus attention on the 100 most backward districts of India so that they can be brought up to the national average level on various development parameters.

This was the third of five such interactions.