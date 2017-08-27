Four civilians were injured on Sunday in unprovoked firing and shelling by Pakistan troops on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said.

Defence sources said here that Pakistani troops army resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling at two places on the LoC in Poonch, using small arms, automatics and mortars to target Indian positions at Karni and Degwar.

“Pakistan ceasefire violation started at 6 p.m. Our troops have effectively and strongly retaliated,” a source said.

Police said four civilians including a woman were injured in Pakistan shelling in the area.

“The injured have been shifted to hospital,” police said.