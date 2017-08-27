In the wake of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing concern over violence in Haryana and Punjab after controversial godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s rape conviction, former BJP MP Tarun Vijay on Sunday alleged that Kerala has turned “brutal” under Vijayan.

“Under Pinarayi, Kerala has turned brutal to differing Malayalees, who are non-yielding and non-conformists. It is a sin to differ with the ruling elite in Kerala,” Vijay said in a statement.

He said that Haryana is a “safe haven” for people from all states and countries and is “heralding a new era of industrial progress”, while Kerala has failed to attract “any investment and people” from other states.

Vijay said that Vijayan, who showed “fake concern” on the safety of Keralaites in Haryana, must answer if he has been able to safeguard lives and dignity of citizens in Kerala, noting 14 RSS workers have been killed in 13 months, four of them Dalits.

On Friday, Vijayan had written to Modi that he was receiving calls from Malayalis from the affected areas in Haryana and Punjab who were in fear for their life and property in the face of violence unleashed by Dera Sachcha Sauda followers after the conviction of Dera head.

“May I request you to take immediate and necessary action to ensure that the life and property of all our citizens are protected without fail,” he had said in the letter.