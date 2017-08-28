Right ahead of sentencing of the rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the Chief of Dera Sacha Sauda, authorities confirmed that ‘shoot at sight’ order will be imposed if any person is found trying to hamper the harmony or attempting to cause any sort of harm to natives or property. The sentencing will take place at 2.30 PM at a special court near Rohtak town in Haryana.

Speaking to ANI, the District Collector (DC) of Rohtak, Atul Kumar said that shoot at sight will be imposed on any miscreants trying to harm innocent natives.

He said, “We have discussed our plan of action in a meeting today, and have clarity on what needs to be done. If any person is seen as a threat to the peace of the region or tries to harm anybody or himself, shoot at sight orders will be passed immediately. We are maintaining strict vigil and will not tolerate carelessness of any kind.”

Taking the cognizance of the orders from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Kumar said, “We currently have 23 factions of paramilitary forces who have been deployed. The Army has also been alerted about the situation. The minute we get to know anything, they will be summoned in an hour. So far everything is functioning normally. However, we are keeping our patrolling constant throughout the night as well.”

He also confirmed that keeping in mind the sensitivity of the matter, all the schools and colleges will remain closed.

He further alerted the masses by saying that since the matter is pretty intense, any unnecessary movement around Sunaria jail must be avoided.

“I would like to tell the media and others to try and restrict movement around Sunaria jail. We have beefed up security arrangements, and if a person is not able to validate the reason for his presence in the area, he could be detained by the police. Also, any unlawful entry into the jail or unnecessary mob formation in the area could lead to immediate arrests,” he added.

Meanwhile highlighting the tight security arrangements by the authorities, Navdeep Singh Virk, IGP Rohtak Range said that the police are making sure that no Dera follower is allowed to enter the entire Rohtak district.

He said, “We have ensured no Dera follower is allowed to enter the entire Rohtak district or move around jail.”

He further stated that several barricades with strong police and paramilitary presence have been set up and security forces are prepared and ready to deal with eventuality.

As per reports, following the instances of violence, arrangements were made for the sitting of a CBI Court in Sunaria District Jail for the pronouncement of quantum of sentence against Ram Rahim Singh.