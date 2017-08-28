Justice Dipak Misra, a former Chief Justice of Patna and Delhi High Court on Monday sworn in as the 45th Chief Justice of India (CJI) after Justice JS Khehar retired yesterday. Justice Misra took office after President Ram Nath Kovind administered him oath earlier today.

He has succeeded Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar who demitted office earlier on Monday.

Chief Justice Misra will preside over the top court for 13 months and six days.

The Centre on August 8, appointed Justice Dipak Misra as the next Chief Justice of India.

The 63-year-old is famously known for the final judgment on Yakub Memon’s mercy petition after which he later received anonymous death threats.

Reportedly, it was JS Khehar’s recommendation to make Misra his successor.

Enrolled at the Bar on 14 February 1977, Justice Misra practised at the Orissa High Court and the Service Tribunal. In 1996, he was appointed as an additional judge of the Orissa High Court and was later transferred to the Madhya Pradesh High Court, where he was made a permanent judge on in 1997.