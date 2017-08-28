After the Dera Sacha Sauda chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, was convicted on Friday by the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court for raping two sadhvis in 2002, violent protests erupted in Punjab and Haryana, resulting in the death of 36 lives.

Days after the court pronounced its judgement, a picture of Ram Rahim Singh with a woman in helicopter went viral on social media triggering various questions.

In the picture, Ram Rahim Singh was seen being flown in a 15-seater AgustaWestland helicopter and accompanying him was a woman who was later identified as Priyanka Taneja aka Honeypreet Insan, his adopted daughter.

Convicted Ram Rahim Singh is known to have two daughters — Amanpreet and Charanpreet – with his wife Harjeet Kaur as well as a son, Jasmeet Insan. He adopted Honeypreet Insan in 2009.

As per reports, Honeypreet Insan is a shadow of her father, and is also perceived as his successor. She was married to Vishwas Gupta, a Dera Sacha Sauda follower in 1999. Later, when she complained about Gupta’s family harassing her for dowry, Singh adopted her as a daughter.

Since then she likes to describe her as “Papa’s angel, philanthropist, director, editor and actress” on social media.

Honeypreet, in her thirties, accompanied Ram Rahim Singh when he was brought to the special CBI court in Panchkula for the pronouncement of the verdict in the 15-year-old rape case.

She has over one million followers on Twitter and over five lakh on Facebook. A website – www.HoneypreetInsan.me, also describes her as ‘a great Daughter of an amazing Father.’

“As the daughter of Revered Saint Dr. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insan, you will find her working for the welfare of others, just like her Dad,” it says.

She has also acted, edited and directed movies on Ram Rahim Singh. Honeypreet acted in ‘MSG 2 -The Messenger’ and later had a special appearance in ‘MSG-The Warrior Lion Heart’.