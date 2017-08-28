In a spine-chilling incident being reported from Bengaluru, a woman killed her seven-year-old differently abled daughter by throwing her twice from a 4-storey building at Jaraganahalli in JP Nagar on Sunday afternoon.

The matter was highlighted after a building resident heard a loud voice at around 3:30 in the noon and found Shreya Sarkar, 7, badly injured and lying in a pool of blood.

The 36-year-old accused was identified Sathi Sarkar, alias Swathi. The reports claim that the deceased girl was suffering from speech impediment and Swathi was desperately making efforts to make her speak.

According to witnesses, the girl had survived the initial fall from the 4th storey but failed to survive the second fall. After throwing her once, Swathi went down, scooped her up and threw her again in front of petrified neighbours.

As per reports, initially the neighbours thought the child accidently fell and Swathi was coming to administer her first-aid, but all the onlookers were left shocked after they saw Swathi taking Shreya back upstairs just so she could throw her down again, which killed her on the spot.

While speaking to a leading daily, a local resident claimed that before pushing her daughter down the second time, she changed her clothes and came down after 15 minutes.

Later, when Swathi tried to escape, the residents of the building and the area rounded up the woman and tied her to an electric pole before police arrived at the scene.

According to preliminary investigation it was found that the accused was working as a teacher till about two years ago and had separated from her husband who works as a business analyst with a private firm in Indiranagar.

Commenting on the matter a police official claimed that the woman seemed mentally disturbed and told them that her daughter was restless and she decided to throw her down to calm her.

The couple had moved to Bengaluru from West Bengal about 10 years ago but the husband was providing financial support to the woman and their daughter.

A case has been registered in this regard by the police and further investigations are underway.