‘Jan Dhan Yojana’, one of the premier projects initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed three years since inception on Monday.

Speaking on his ‘dream project’, PM Modi called Dan Dhan a “revolution” that has been able successfully bring “downtrodden and marginalised” people of the country into the financial mainstream.

PM Modi, in a series of comments on micro blogging site Twitter also said the government was committed to bring a qualitative and transformative change with immense vigour.

“Today, Jan Dhan Yojana completes 3 years. I congratulate the crores of people, particularly the poor, who benefitted from this initiative,” he added.

He also said that the scheme was also paving way for various other government plans — social security schemes, MUDRA and stand up India — being streamlined to people of the nation.

Launched from the galore of Red Fort during his maiden Independence Day speech after Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) came to power with an astounding landslide victory in 2014, PM Modi said that the programme was directed to benefit the millions of Indians unable to have access to banking facilities.

The main motive behind this scheme was to get the citizens and mainly the poor get access to financial services such as Banking and savings account, credit, insurance and pension.

The Prime Minister on Sunday, during his 35th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme, while answering to a query , said that while Dhan Yojana has connected 30 crore families to the new banking initiative. At least 65,000 crore has been deposited to the accounts which is a big achievement for the government and for the beneficiaries.

“We have connected 30 crore new families to it, opened new accounts. This number is more than the population of several countries,” said Modi.

Hailing the transformation, Modi also said that how the common man has benefited from this scheme. He added that this money is the savings of the poor which will be beneficial for them in later on and help them have a secure future.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in a Facebook post said that Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile (JAM) trinity has ushered in a social revolution, which will eventually bring all Indians into a common financial, economic and digital space, similar to how GST has created a unified market.

Highlighting the benefits, he added that Just as GST created one tax, one market, one India, the PMJDY and the JAM revolution can link all Indians into one common financial, economic, and digital space. No Indian will be outside the mainstream.