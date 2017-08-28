On Monday, the apex court slammed the Gujarat Government for slow paced trial of self-styled godman Asaram. The Supreme Court pulled up the government’ counsel on why the rape victim has not been examined yet. Asaram had been in jail for almost 4 years for now.

Ordering the government to submit a progress report in the case, the court said, “Why this delay in trial? Tell us why you haven’t examined the victim yet?”

Asaram, 76, has been in Rajasthan jail since 2013 over the allegation of raping a 16-year-old schoolgirl at his ashram.

Today, bench comprising justices N V Ramanna and Amitava Roy directed the state government to file an affidavit in this regard and posted the matter for further hearing after Diwali.

Earlier, while speaking for the Gujarat government, Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta claimed that 29 prosecution witnesses have already been examined and the statements of 46 witnesses are yet to be recorded.

Previously, the Supreme Court had rejected Asaram’s bail plea on poor health grounds. While dismissing the bail plea, the court said that Asaram had placed ‘fictitious documents’ to seek bail. Following this, the apex court asked the police to file an FIR against those responsible for preparing fake documents.

Asaram who was arrested by Jodhpur police on August 31, 2013, faces charges of rape and illegal confinement in two cases, one of which is in Rajasthan and the other in Gujarat.