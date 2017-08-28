West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday extended congratulations to her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal following his party’s victory in the Bawana Assembly bypoll.

“Congratulations @ArvindKejriwal and @AamAadmiParty for winning #BawanaByPoll,” Banerjee tweeted.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday won the Bawana Assembly bypoll by a margin of over 24,000 votes, defeating former party legislator Ved Prakash who had defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

After the final round of counting, AAP candidate Ram Chandra got 59,886 votes against 35,834 votes of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Ved Prakash. Congress candidate Surender Kumar got 31,919 votes, a poll official announced.

Percentage-wise, the winning candidate polled almost as many votes as the two other leading candidates combined.

The AAP candidate received 45.39 per cent of the total votes cast, while the BJP and Congress candidates got 27.16 and 24.19 per cent of the remaining votes.

While, 1.07 per cent of voters chose the ‘None of the Above’ (NOTA) option on August 23.

The bypoll was necessitated after Ved Prakash quit the AAP and resigned from the Delhi Assembly to join the BJP.