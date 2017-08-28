The National Human Rights Commission has issued notice to the Jharkhand government on the reported deaths of 52 infants in 30 days at Jamshedpur’s Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, an official statement said on Monday.

Taking sou motu cognizance of media reports, the Commission has observed that the “painful deaths” of children and infants, in such a large number, are a matter of concern.

The Commission said it has also learnt that the cause of the deaths is reportedly malnutrition.

Accordingly, the Commission has issued notice to Jharkhand’s Chief Secretary calling for a report within six weeks.

It has also asked the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry to take immediate action by way of issuance of suitable directions to all the states and union territories so that due to any negligence, such tragic deaths do not take place in any hospital in the country.

In a similar case, earlier over 63 children died at Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur due to encephalitis and alleged failure in supply of oxygen.

In another case, four infants died due to negligence by the oxygen plant operator at Ambedkar hospital in Chattisgarh. Reports on both the cases are awaited.