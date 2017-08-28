Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday appealed to the people of his state to maintain peace after a court sentenced Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh to 20 years jail for rape.

Under fire for Friday’s widespread violence in which 38 people died following the Dera chief’s conviction, Khattar stressed that the law and order situation in the state will not be allowed to be disturbed.

“No one is above the law. The decision of the court must be respected by all,” Khattar said.

The sect chief has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in each of two cases of rape. Both sentences will run consecutively.

The opposition had demanded Khattar’s resignation over Friday’s violence.