Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday visit Udaipur, where he will inaugurate some completed road projects, lay the foundation stones for new highway projects and address a public gathering, officials said on Monday.

The national highway projects he would be laying foundation stones for are worth around Rs 15,000 crore, according to sources.

They said that Modi would also dedicate 11 completed national highway projects, covering a total length of about 873 km, to the nation. These include a six-lane cable-stayed bridge across the Chambal river at Kota.

Modi would also perform the “Bhoomi Poojan” (ground-breaking ceremony) for six national highway projects, covering a distance of about 556 km, an official statement said.

He is scheduled to arrive in Udaipur at around 12.30 p.m and leave for Delhi at 3.45 p.m.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will also address a public gathering at Khel Gaon in Udaipur and visit the Pratap Gaurav Kendra.

“Tomorrow (Tuesday), I will be visiting Rajasthan, the land of the brave, where I will inaugurate and lay the foundation of key National Highway projects. I will address a public meeting in Udaipur. I will also visit the Pratap Gaurav Kendra and pay my respects to the great Maharana Pratap,” the Prime Minister tweeted.