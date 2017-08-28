Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate B. Brahmananda Reddy for winning in respective assembly bypolls.

“Congrats to Manohar Parrikar and Vishwajit Rane for the impressive wins in Panaji and Valpoi respectively. I thank the people of Goa for their support,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

“Congratulations to Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy Garu and our valued NDA ally, TDP, for the big victory in the Nandyal bypoll,” he said in another tweet.

Goa Chief Minister and BJP leader Parrikar won a sixth term as MLA, defeating Congress’ Girish Chodankar by 4,803 votes.

The party tasted success in Valpoi too with Rane defeating Congress’ Roy Naik by 10,066 votes. TDP’s Reddy won Nandyal assembly seat by defeating YSR Congress rival S. Mohan Reddy by over 27,000 votes.