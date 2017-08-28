Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who heads the Congress party’s policy planning group on Jammu and Kashmir, will head a team of party leaders to the state next month to discuss the problems faced by the people.

GA Mir, president of the state Congress party, told IANS in summer capital Srinagar, “During the last meeting of the Congress policy planning group in New Delhi, we had requested that the central Congress leaders headed by Dr. Manmohan Singh should visit J&K to discuss the problems faced by the people of the state.

“On our request, it has been decided that the policy planning group of the party headed by Manmohan Singh will visit Jammu on September 10 and 11,” he said.

The group will visit the Valley on September 16 and 17 to interact with state leaders of the party and other like-minded politicians belonging to the opposition in J&K.

“Some socio-cultural groups have also expressed their desire to meet the group members during their visit to the state,” he added.

Mir said the group would decide its schedule to visit the Ladakh region of the state when it completes its visiting schedule in the Valley.

Senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ambika Soni will accompany Manmohan Singh during his visit to the state.

The Congress had set up the policy planning group headed by Manmohan Singh in April.

The others members of the group include senior leaders Karan Singh, P. Chidambaram, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ambika Soni, Ghulam Ahmed Mir, Rigzin Zora, Tariq Hameed Karra, and Shyam Lal Sharma.