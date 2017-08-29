Two Independent legislators supporting the Congress-led Meghalaya United Alliance (MUA) government on Monday joined the BJP ahead of next year assembly elections.

Justine Dkhar and Robinus Syngkon, who are parliamentary secretaries in the Mukul Sangma government, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at New Delhi in presence of BJP President Amit Shah, BJP National General Secretary in-charge North East Ram Madhav, Assam Finance Minister and North East Democratic Alliance Chairman Himanta Biswa Sarma besides other party leaders.

“Joining of these two leaders will definitely give huge boost up to the Party in the ensuing general election in 2018 not only in Jaintia Hills but in the entire State,” BJP Vice President J.A.Lyngdoh said in an e-mailed statement.

“We can assure the people of Meghalaya that overall development of the state will take place only if BJP is voted to power and a corruption-free government is ensured,” he said.

Election to the 60-member state assembly is scheduled to be held in February-March 2018.