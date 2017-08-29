In a tragic incident being reported from Ahmednagar district, Maharashtra, three school kids were killed and 35 others were severely injured after the roof of their classroom collapsed following heavy rains in the area.

After the sudden collapse, locals and authorities rushed towards the site and pulled the bodies out from the debris.

Commenting on the matter, district superintendent of police, Ranjankumar Sharma said that the injured children have been shifted to the hospital for further care.

Speaking to PTI, he said, “Three class V children- a girl and two boys- died and 35 others were seriously injured when a roof of their classroom caved in due to heavy rains.”

The incident took place around 4.45 pm at ZP school at Nimbodi village, he added.

Further commenting on the health conditions of the children, Dr. Bapusaheb Gade, medical officer of government hospital said, “Two children were brought dead to the hospital. Other children suffered serious injuries on their heads and other parts of the body.”

According to sources, a case has been registered against the authorities for ignoring the deteriorating condition of the building.