Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) along with other opposition parties has sought an appointment with President Ram Nath Kovind in order to seek his intervention over the political turmoil brewing in Tamil Nadu. The joint delegation led by DMK is also expected to discuss Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao’s role in the disturbance.

The joint delegation will also comprise of Congress, CPI, CPI (M) and Indian Union Muslim League leaders.

Earlier on Sunday, DMK’s working President MK Stalin had called on the Governor seeking and immediate floor test of the government as the current CM Palaniswami is backed by only 113 MLAs including the Speaker in a 234-member Assembly, making him incapable to form the government.

As per reports, the reason behind DMK being so active for the floor test is its fear of getting its 20 MLAs disqualified by Assembly’s Privileges Committee for waving tobacco packets in the Tamil Nadu Assembly last month.

If the legislators are disqualified, the ruling faction will have an edge over the ruling position.

While speaking to a leading daily, CPI MP D Raja said, “The photograph of Governor making leaders of two AIADMK factions (E Palaniswamy and O Paneerselvam) to shake hands and trying to mediate a patch was improper by itself. The Governor’s role is suspect. In such a scenario who else do we complain other than President.”

Putting Governor in the question block, Congress leader Anand Sharma had asked, “When government’s majority is clearly in doubt and the opposition too have demanded for a floor test, then why is the Governor stonewalling it?”

Previously, the merged factions of the AIADMK on Monday decided to call a meeting of the party’s general council and also on retrieval of the party’s mouthpiece Namadhu MGR and television channel Jaya TV, said a senior leader.

Speaking to a daily on condition of anonymity, the AIADMK leader said that all the legislators supporting the government, numbering over 100, were present at the meeting