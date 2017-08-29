Coming out as a major development in the Chandigarh stalking case that took place on August 4, Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Subhash Barala’s son, Vikas Barala and his friend Ashish Kumar had filed a bail plea in a District court and the decision is likely to be given today.

The accused had filed the bail application in the Chandigarh district court on Monday.

The two accused, Vikash and Ashish, are facing charges of stalking, abduction attempt and wrongful restraint on a 29-year-old DJ, Varnika Kundu, while she was returning to her house late night on August 4.

Varnika is the daughter of Haryana IAS officer VS Kundu.

Following the bail application, the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Barjinder Pal Singh sought a reply by the police.

The decision over the bail application is expected after the Chandigarh Police submits its reply on the matter.