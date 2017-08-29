Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary and launched the National Sports Talent Search portal.

Modi said the legend’s sporting skills did “wonders for Indian hockey”.

His birthday is celebrated as National Sports Day in India.

The Prime Minister said the nation has immense sporting talent. “To harness this potential” the portal was launched, he added.

It would provide “essential direction and support to youngsters to pursue their sporting aspirations…”, Modi said, adding, “Sports is about physical fitness, mental alertness and personality enhancement.”