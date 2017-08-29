A day after the Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was sentenced to serve 20-years of prison time consecutively in two rape cases; the Haryana authorities are readying themselves for the verdict on another self-styled godman Rampal. The 67-year-old is the founder of Satlok Ashram in Haryana’s Barwala which is spread across 13 acres of land.

On Tuesday, the Hisar court is expected to pronounce its verdict in two cases registered against the Rampal and his 10 accomplices.

The verdict was originally to be pronounced on August 24, but following the chaos over Dera chief’s arrest, the matter was postponed for Tuesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rampal had appeared in court for four FIRs against him — 201, 426, 427 and 443. However, the court has reserved the order for only 426 and 427 FIRs.

As per FIR number 426, Rampal has been charged with obstructing government officials in performing his duty. FIR 427 was registered against him for holding people hostage in his ashram.

Rampal is currently lodged in Hisar jail in a sedition case.

Rampal, who is currently lodged in the Hisar jail, was arrested in 2014 along with his supporters who were accused of opening fire on villagers which killed one and left scores injured.

The clashes between the security authorities and Satlok ashram were among the first major incidents which had taken place under the ruling of Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government.