The business capital of India, Mumbai, witnessed heavy rainfall early Tuesday morning. The incessant rains since Monday night in the city and its suburban areas has led to water logging in several areas, hitting the normal life in the city.

Several low-lying areas of the city are currently under water, making the commuters face a tough time in areas like Sion, King’s Circle, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Hindmata, Dadar TT and Andheri.

Mumbai is expected to continue receiving heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours with the warnings of high tide at 4:35 pm. Some of the BMC schools have given their students half day.

Till now, 5 flights bound to Mumbai have been diverted while most of the flights are delayed by 15 to 20 minutes
in arriving and departing at the Mumbai airport.

BMC reported 3 incidents of wall collapse, 16 incidents of short circuit and 23 incidents of trees falling in past 24 hrs.

With the derailment of Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express near Asangaon on Tuesday morning, the local train services across the city and its outskirts have also been severely hit.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra who was scheduled to arrive in Delhi for an India-Australia meet tweeted out about the rain describing it as ‘Typhoon-like weather’.

First Published | 29 August 2017 12:47 PM
