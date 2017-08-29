The business capital of India, Mumbai, witnessed heavy rainfall early Tuesday morning. The incessant rains since Monday night in the city and its suburban areas has led to water logging in several areas, hitting the normal life in the city.

Several low-lying areas of the city are currently under water, making the commuters face a tough time in areas like Sion, King’s Circle, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Hindmata, Dadar TT and Andheri.

Mumbai is expected to continue receiving heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours with the warnings of high tide at 4:35 pm. Some of the BMC schools have given their students half day.

Till now, 5 flights bound to Mumbai have been diverted while most of the flights are delayed by 15 to 20 minutes

in arriving and departing at the Mumbai airport.

BMC reported 3 incidents of wall collapse, 16 incidents of short circuit and 23 incidents of trees falling in past 24 hrs.

With the derailment of Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express near Asangaon on Tuesday morning, the local train services across the city and its outskirts have also been severely hit.

3 teams of NDRF stationed in #Mumbai put on alert and 2 additional teams have been moved from Pune to Mumbai #MumbaiRains — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2017

Scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall expected within 48 hrs. Isolated heavy rainfall expected in North Konkan: IMD DDG #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/Ka2ZSofNkg — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2017

Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samiti,Gr #Mumbai issues advisory to Ganapati mandals to disconnect power supplies if there is water-logging in area — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2017

Suburban train service suspended on main line b/w Parel&Kurla frm 1230 hrs&on Harbour line b/w Vadala Road-Kurla from 1220hrs:CR PRO #Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2017

Industrialist Anand Mahindra who was scheduled to arrive in Delhi for an India-Australia meet tweeted out about the rain describing it as ‘Typhoon-like weather’.