With the Doklam standoff resolved, Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to China next week to attend the BRICS Summit in Fujian province and also visit Myanmar on the way back, the External Affairs Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued here, Modi will visit Xiamen in Fujian province from September 3 to 5 to attend the 9th BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) Summit.

India and China ended their over 70-day-long tense standoff in Doklam on Monday with both agreeing to withdraw troops from the disputed region ahead of the BRICS summit.

Modi will pay a state visit to Myanmar from September 5 to 7 on the invitation of Myanmar President U Htin Kyaw.

This will be Prime Minister Modi’s first bilateral State visit to Myanmar.

During the visit, Modi will hold talks with State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi on matters of mutual interest and also call on President Kyaw. Apart from his engagements in the capital city of Nay Pyi Taw, he will visit Yangon and Bagan.