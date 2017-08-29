Three members of a family were found murdered in their house in Etawah in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, police said. The deceased have been identified as Nahar Singh, 56, his wife Javitri Devi, 55, and his sister Kamla Devi, 52.

“All were killed by some blunt object,” police said. On suspicion, Deepkant — Nahar Singh’s son — has been detained for questioning.

“The needle of suspicion is on the son,” an official told IANS, based on the account of other family members who told police that he was a habitual drunkard and would often get into altercations.

“He had a history of violent behaviour with his parents and we are probing the matter further,” said a police officer. The blunt object used for the murders has been recovered. The accused, after hitting them on the head, also mutilated the bodies.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.