On Tuesday, announcing the verdict on another self-styled godman Rampal, the Hisar Court acquitted Rampal in 2 criminal cases. The 67-year-old is the founder of Satlok Ashram in Haryana’s Barwala which is spread across 13 acres of land.

The verdict was originally to be pronounced on August 24, but following the chaos over Dera chief’s arrest, the matter was postponed for Tuesday.

Speaking to the media over Rampal’s acquittal, his lawyer, AP Singh said that it is a ‘victory of truth.’

He (self styled godman Rampal) has been acquitted in the two cases (426 and 427). Its a victory of truth: AP Singh, Lawyer

Meanwhile his followers might not be that happy as the self styled Godman, Rampal will still remain in jail as there are other cases still pending against him.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rampal had appeared in court for four FIRs against him — 201, 426, 427 and 443.

However, the Hisar court has passed verdict for only 426 and 427 FIRs.

As per FIR number 426, Rampal has been charged with obstructing government officials in performing his duty.

FIR 427 was registered against him for holding people hostage in his ashram.

Rampal is currently lodged in Hisar jail in a sedition case.

Rampal, who will be sent back to the Hisar jail, was arrested in 2014 along with his supporters who were accused of opening fire on villagers which killed one and left scores injured.

The clashes between the security authorities and Satlok ashram were among the first major incidents which had taken place under the ruling of Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government.