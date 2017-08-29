In a spine chilling incident being reported from Kolhapur, Maharashtra, a man allegedly stabbed his mother to death and later ate her heart. As per reports, the accused, a 27-year-old man was deprived of food and was drunk when he returned home.

According to a report by Mid Day, the drunken man identified as Sunil, 27, was who works as a labourer at a construction site, is married with three kids. However, his wife stays with her parents at their house in Mumbai along with the three children.

The matter was highlighted after the neighbours spotted Sunil coming out with his hands drenched in blood and later informed police.

Taking the cognizance of the complaints, the Shahupuri police arrested accused Sunil Kuchakurni, a resident of Mahawala Vasat in Tararani chowk and registered a case of murder.

The deceased mother has been identified as Yelava (65).

Further disclosing the matter, senior inspector of Shahupuri police station Sanjay More, said, “On the day of the incident, Sunil had first gone to his neighbour’s house asking for food. But when he did not get anything to eat, he went to his own house.”

The official further added that after entering the house, he started fighting with his mother. Suddenly, in a fit of rage, he gagged her and then stabbed her to death. Later, he took out her heart and placed it on a plate.

“We found chatni and pepper spray at his house, which he had sprinkled on the heart. We suspect he ate a part of it. He has been arrested and further investigation into the matter is on,” he added.