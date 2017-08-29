A- A A+

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his government is committed to completing infrastructure projects in a time-bound manner.

Inaugurating 11 road projects costing around Rs 15,000 crore and a six-lane bridge over Chambal river in the state through remote control, Modi said it took 11 long years for a bridge costing Rs 300 crore to complete.

“Compare it with projects costing Rs 5,600 crore that have been completed since 2014 which are being inaugurated now,” Modi said.

“We are committed to completing projects in a time-bound manner. What we start, we will try to finish it as well,” he added.

Modi said that stuck or slow projects harm the economy as the cost spirals manifold over the years. He said that it takes lots of resources and effort to revive a stuck projects.

“But I am doing it, just as this bridge… We could take political mileage by inaugurating these Rs 15,000 crore-worth projects over many years till the next assembly elections but this is not our way (of doing things),” he said.

Modi said infrastructure is crucial for a country’s development and no laxity can be afforded in this regard.

First Published | 29 August 2017 4:09 PM
