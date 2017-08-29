The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president MK Stalin is likely to meet President Ram Nath Kovind in-around August 31 to discuss the Tamil Nadu political situation.

Along with MK Stalin, Congress and Communist Party of India (CPI) will also be joining the DMK to approach President Kovind to discuss the ongoing political situation in the state.

There can also be a possibility that MK Stalin may urge the President for a floor test in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

The DMK is pitching for the trust vote session especially after 19 MLAs owing allegiance to TTV Dinakaran have submitted a letter of no-confidence against the chief minister E Palaniswami.

The political stability in Tamil Nadu has seen several ups and down after the demise of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

Meanwhile, the political development between TTV Dinakaran faction of the AIADMK and DMK have also picked up pace after the merger of other two factions of AIADMK led by EPS and O Panneerselvam.

Earlier on August 28, the merged factions of AIADMK called a meeting of its general council on September 12, with the purpose to nullify the appointment of VK Sasikala as party General Secretary. Sasikala is currently serving her jail term.