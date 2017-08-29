Chandigarh district court on Tuesday dismissed bail plea of Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala’s son Vikas Barala and his friend Ashish Kumar who are facing charges of stalking, wrongful restraint and abduction attempt on a 29-year-old DJ, Varnika Kundu.

Vikas and Ashish had filed the application on Monday following which court had sought a reply from Chandigarh police. Chandigarh Police had sought more time to file a reply citing law and order situation in the view of verdict on Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim Singh.

A CCTV footage had shown Vikas Barala’s SUV trailing Varnika Kundu’s car at high speed following which Vikas and his friend were arrested for stalking.

The Chandigarh Police, in a report to the Union home ministry, had conveyed that the Section 365/511 (Attempt to abduct with intent to wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been slapped against the two accused.