A- A A+

Chandigarh district court on Tuesday dismissed bail plea of Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala’s son Vikas Barala and his friend Ashish Kumar who are facing charges of stalking, wrongful restraint and abduction attempt on a 29-year-old DJ, Varnika Kundu.

Vikas and Ashish had filed the application on Monday following which court had sought a reply from Chandigarh police. Chandigarh Police had sought more time to file a reply citing law and order situation in the view of verdict on Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim Singh. 

A CCTV footage had shown Vikas Barala’s SUV trailing Varnika Kundu’s car at high speed following which Vikas and his friend were arrested for stalking.

ALSO READ: Chandigarh stalking case: Decision on bail plea by Vikas Barala and friend

The Chandigarh Police, in a report to the Union home ministry, had conveyed that the Section 365/511 (Attempt to abduct with intent to wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been slapped against the two accused.

First Published | 29 August 2017 4:44 PM
Read News On:

Haryana BJP Chief

Vikas Barala bail

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Chandigarh stalking case: Vikas Barala and friend’s bail plea rejected

(Latest News in English from Newsx)