A- A A+

Supreme Court lawyer and former Mizoram governor Swaraj Kaushal has stirred a controversy by denying existence of marital rape

Kaushal, who is also husband of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj took to micro-blogging site Twitter and posted, ‘there is nothing like marital rape’. The post gave rise to a storm on the social media site with many users lashing out at Kaushal for his remarks.

It is important to note that Kaushal’s tweet comes in the backdrop of Delhi Court hearing a plea filed by NGO ‘Men Welfare Trust’ opposing several petitions to make marital rape a criminal offence. The NGO in its plea has said that when a person gets married, they give consent to the spouse to have sex and any such sexual act cannot be termed as rape.

Marital rape is an act in which one of the spouses indulges in sexual intercourse without the consent of the other.

 

 

First Published | 29 August 2017 6:10 PM
Read News On:

marital rape crime

Mizoram governor

swaraj kaushal tweet on marital rape

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: There is nothing like marital rape: Sushma Swaraj’s husband Swaraj Kaushal’s tweet draws flak

(Latest News in English from Newsx)