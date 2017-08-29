Supreme Court lawyer and former Mizoram governor Swaraj Kaushal has stirred a controversy by denying existence of marital rape

Kaushal, who is also husband of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj took to micro-blogging site Twitter and posted, ‘there is nothing like marital rape’. The post gave rise to a storm on the social media site with many users lashing out at Kaushal for his remarks.

There will be more husbands in the jail, than in the house. https://t.co/9T2DZxuZ1G — Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) August 29, 2017

That's the point? If you force yourself on your partner, should you not be in jail? — La Vie En Rose (@gsforever22) August 29, 2017

What else do you think doesn't exist because it happens in the home? Childhood sexual abuse? Domestic violence? — Shreya Ila Anasuya (@shreyilaanasuya) August 29, 2017

No means no. Whether you're married or not. Is this hard to understand? — Nana Siddharth (@NanaSiddharth) August 29, 2017

When well-educated people like you are in complete denial; what can we expect from normal Indian men? — UnSanskaariGauMata ♀ (@GauMata007) August 29, 2017

It is important to note that Kaushal’s tweet comes in the backdrop of Delhi Court hearing a plea filed by NGO ‘Men Welfare Trust’ opposing several petitions to make marital rape a criminal offence. The NGO in its plea has said that when a person gets married, they give consent to the spouse to have sex and any such sexual act cannot be termed as rape.

Marital rape is an act in which one of the spouses indulges in sexual intercourse without the consent of the other.