The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the plea by Vikas Yadav seeking the recall of the order upholding 25 year jail term for his involvement in Nitish Katara murder case.

Dismissing the plea for the recall of October 3, 2016 order, the bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice S.A. Bobde said: “We have carefully gone through the Review Petitions and the connected papers, but we see no reason to interfere with the order impugned.”

“The Review Petitions are accordingly, dismissed,” the order said after judges considered the plea for recall of October 3 verdict in their chambers.

Upholding 2014 Delhi High Court’s order sentencing Vikas Yadav to undergo 25 years of imprisonment following his conviction for killing Nitish Katara, the top court by its October 3, 2016 order had said: “We reiterate that the imposition of fixed terms sentence is justified.”

The apex court had said that that the courts have the power to impose the fixed term sentence without remission.

While refusing to interfere with High Court order, the top court had, however, in a relief to Vikas Yadav said that five years term under Section 201 of the IPC for destruction of evidence would run concurrently and not consecutively as was directed by the High Court.

The High Court had said that Yadav would undergo five year sentence only after undergoing 25 year sentence.

The top had also refused to interfere with High Court order imposing a fine of Rs 54 lakh on Vikas Yadav.

“The concept of victim compensation cannot be marginalized. Adequate compensation is required to be granted. The High Court has considered all the aspects and enhanced the fine, determined the compensation and prescribed the default clause,” it had maintained.