Expressing concern over the situation due to heavy rains in Mumbai and Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged the people of the state to “stay safe” and take all essential precautions.

“The centre assures all possible support to the Maharashtra Government in mitigating the situation due to heavy rains in parts of the state,” Modi said in a series of tweets this evening.

PM Narendra Modi also spoke to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and enquired about the situation arising due to incessant rains in Mumbai and surrounding areas since early Tuesday.

Fadnavis also said he is personally monitoring the situation and advised all people to remain indoors, avoid travel unless urgent and keep watch on police and BMC advisories on the rain situation.

The entire coastal Maharashtra including Mumbai, Raigad, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg has been lashed by heavy to very heavy rains since the past 18 hours, flooding many low-lying areas, swelling rivers, lakes, ponds and other water bodies.

Normal life has been virtually paralysed in Mumbai and surroundings as the city’s lifeline, the suburban local trains and buses have been suspended in most parts due to heavy downpour.