Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday told the parliamentary consultative committee of his ministry that a declining trend in violent incidents in Maoist-affected states continued in the last three years, an official statement said.

“The Left-Wing Extremism scenario, while remaining an area of concern for internal security of the country, exhibits significant improvement over the years and the declining trend continued in the last three years,” the Home Minister said at the consultative committee meeting here on Maoist-related issues.

As compared to 2010, 2016 reflected a decline of 53 per cent in number of violent incidents and 72 per cent in resultant deaths, he said, adding the trend continued in 2017. “This year, overall situation so far also indicates a declining trend and the number of violent incidents has declined by 25.6 per cent as compared to corresponding period of 2016.”

Telling the members that there were 106 affected districts in 10 states and 35 in seven states were the most-affected, he said that the central government had been doing proper monitoring with the states’ assistance by empowering them with the financial assistance and security forces with proper training, technology and latest equipment.

“Joint operations of central armed forces and state police have given good results in the recent past and hoped that the situation will further improve in the near future,” he said.

The Home Minister also told the committee members about security measures, including deployment of paramilitary battalions in affected states, use of 56 specialised India Reserve battalions to strengthen the security apparatus, construction of about 400 fortified police stations and various training related initiatives.

He also informed them about other security related measures such as unmanned aerial vehicles, helicopters, unified and joint command and control centers at Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh and Gaya in Bihar.

Under road requirement plan-I, he said the the construction of 4,447 km roads has been completed out of 5,422 km road envisaged under the plan till July 31.

The details of 2,199 mobile towers installed in affected states and additional 2,726 mobile towers in phase-II were also discussed in the meeting along with the use of community radio stations and media plan for spreading awareness and to counter the Maoists’ propaganda.

The use of technology, intelligence sharing and specialized training for the forces was also discussed in the meeting, it said.

The members appreciated the ministry’s work in controlling the situation in the affected states, the Home Ministry statement said.

Those present in the meeting included Bhagirath Prasad, Devendra, Geetha Kothapalli, Hukum Singh, Kirti Azad, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Thokchom Meinya, T.G. Venkatesh Babu from Lok Sabha and Bhubaneswar Kalita, K. Keshava Rao, Mukul Roy, Pratap Singh Bajwa, Ram Gopal Yadav and Ranee Narah from Rajya Sabha.

Ministers of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir and Kiren Rijiju, officer on special duty Rajiv Gauba, senior Home Ministry officers and senior officers of paramilitary forces were also present.