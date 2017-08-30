In a notice issued by the Central Government of India, the linking of the existing Aadhaar numbers with permanent account number (PAN) of taxpayers has been made mandatory. The deadline of the same has been extended to August 31.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley through an amendment to tax proposals in the Finance Bill for 2017-18 had made Aadhaar mandatory for filing income tax returns and provided for linking of PAN with Aadhaar to check tax evasion through use of multiple PAN cards. Even while applying for a new PAN card; it will be mandatory to furnish 12-digit Aadhaar card details.

The motive behind the government’s initiative of linking the Aadhaar with PAN is to solve the issue of people having multiple PAN cards and filing tax returns with them. The Centre views the linking of PAN and Aadhaar as an “effective anti-evasion measure” to fight the menace of black money.

The Supreme Court of India recently declared Right to Privacy a fundamental right. The verdict now will have a bearing on the challenge to the validity of the Aadhaar scheme on the grounds of its being violative of the right to privacy. However, the Supreme Court is yet to pass its final verdict on the issue.

Here are the steps to link Aadhaar Card to PAN:

If you are not already registered, first register on the Income tax e-filing portal (http://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in).

Log into the portal by entering your log-in ID, password and date of birth.

A window will appear in to the site, assisting you to link your Aadhaar and PAN.

In case it does not appear, click on ”Profile Setting” and then ”Link Aadhaar”.

Verify all the details on the screen with that of appearing on your Aadhaar card.

Once the details match, fill in with your Aadhaar number and click on to ”Link Aadhaar” button.

In case the details do not match or it causes a problem and the users are advised to get the details amended in his/her Aadhaar or PAN.

A pop-up message will appear indicating your Aadhaar card has been successfully linked to your PAN card.

If the Aadhaar card is not linked with PAN card, then the PAN card might be rendered invalid by December 2017.