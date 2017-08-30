The Delhi Police on Wednesday refuted any claims of delay in the probe into the Sunanda Pushkar death case. Delhi Police said technical investigation was not totally in their hands because All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and some foreign agencies were also involved.

However, Delhi HC has asked police to update the Court in the case within two weeks. “If you have anything new then come within 2 weeks and if you can’t then we will look into it.”

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, who filed a plea requesting a CBI inquiry in the case, said if investigating agencies come to the conclusion that death is due to poison then it doesn’t matter what type of poison it was.

Earlier on August 19, Delhi’s Patiala House Court pulled up the Delhi police for delaying the de-sealing of the hotel suite, in which Sunanda Pushkar was found dead. They have also asked the Police as to why has it taken two months to inform the hotel that they would need more time.

Pushkar, wife of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, was found dead in a five-star hotel room in Delhi in January 2014.