Income Tax officials on Wednesday raided the residence of Karnataka Congress Secretary Vijaya Mulgund, an official said.

“The raid is related to the raid on (Karnataka Power Minister D.K.) Shivakumar’s house that took place a few weeks ago,” an IT Department official told IANS. “Today’s raids are taking place simultaneously in New Delhi and Bengaluru.”

On August 2, IT officials raided Shivakumar’s official residence here and a private resort near the city where 44 Congress lawmakers from Gujarat were staying.

The officials had then seized over Rs 10 crore. The raids were conducted at 39 locations of his relatives and aides in New Delhi and Bengaluru.

The Congress had then accused the BJP of indulging in “political vendetta”.