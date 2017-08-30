A- A A+

Income Tax officials on Wednesday raided the residence of Karnataka Congress Secretary Vijaya Mulgund, an official said.

“The raid is related to the raid on (Karnataka Power Minister D.K.) Shivakumar’s house that took place a few weeks ago,” an IT Department official told IANS. “Today’s raids are taking place simultaneously in New Delhi and Bengaluru.”

On August 2, IT officials raided Shivakumar’s official residence here and a private resort near the city where 44 Congress lawmakers from Gujarat were staying.

ALSO READ: CBI raids Satyendar Jain’s residence in money laundering case

The officials had then seized over Rs 10 crore. The raids were conducted at 39 locations of his relatives and aides in New Delhi and Bengaluru.

The Congress had then accused the BJP of indulging in “political vendetta”.

First Published | 30 August 2017 2:06 PM
Read News On:

10 crore seized

congress leader Vijaya Mulgund

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: IT raids Karnataka Congress leader Vijaya Mulgund

(Latest News in English from Newsx)