Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and two Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma will contest the forthcoming bypolls to the state legislative council, the BJP announced on Wednesday.

The BJP said that Adityanath along with his four ministerial colleagues will fight the bypolls.

The other two ministers who will fight the bypolls are Swantatra Dev Singh and Mohsin Raza.

Like his predecessors Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati, Adityanath will also become a member of the state Legislative Council.

Adityanath, who was sworn in as Chief Minister of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh on March 19, is a member of the Lok Sabha from Gorakhpur.

Maurya, who is Deputy Chief Minister, is a Lok Sabha member from Phoolpur.

